Comerica Bank Buys 37,502 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

