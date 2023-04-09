Comerica Bank Has $10.45 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $472.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $554.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.21. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.