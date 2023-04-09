Comerica Bank Has $9.29 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

