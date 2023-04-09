Comerica Bank Has $9.91 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

