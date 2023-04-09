Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

