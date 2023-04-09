Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.