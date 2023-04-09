Comerica Bank Trims Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

