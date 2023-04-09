Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $147.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.