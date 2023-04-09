Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.28.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.