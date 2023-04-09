Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBU opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

