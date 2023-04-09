Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

