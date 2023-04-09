Comparing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.09 $9.00 million $3.95 6.86 Logansport Financial $10.74 million 2.25 $3.16 million $5.18 7.66

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% Logansport Financial 29.82% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

