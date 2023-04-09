Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.