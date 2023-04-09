Contrasting Garmin (GRMN) & The Competition

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Garmin to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Garmin Competitors -119.17% -2.92% -2.25%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Garmin pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 42.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Garmin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin Competitors 75 532 613 20 2.47

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Garmin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion $973.59 million 19.45 Garmin Competitors $5.00 billion $610.83 million 14.56

Garmin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garmin. Garmin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garmin beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras.

