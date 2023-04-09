Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

