Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$676.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.