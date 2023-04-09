CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,925,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.61.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $194.33.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 23.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CorVel by 16.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

