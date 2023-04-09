Cosmos Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.94 or 0.00039177 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $85.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00062053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

