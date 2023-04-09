Cowa LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day moving average is $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

