Critical Analysis: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 2.66 -$9.39 million ($0.37) -7.70 Ellington Financial $140.44 million 5.98 -$71.13 million ($1.43) -8.61

LuxUrban Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

54.0% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $14.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -46.62% -8.08% Ellington Financial -49.88% 10.72% 1.34%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans. The Longbridge segment consists of the origination and servicing of reverse mortgage loans. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

