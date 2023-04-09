Critical Contrast: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) versus Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13% Westaim 168.12% 6.19% 5.38%

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus target price of $291.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.51%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Westaim.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westaim pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.87 $585.90 million $7.72 44.65 Westaim $10.68 million 28.46 $17.96 million $0.12 17.92

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Westaim on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

