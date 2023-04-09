Critical Survey: Microvast (MVST) and Its Competitors

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Microvast alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.30 Microvast Competitors $667.87 million $8.43 million 4.05

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 77 464 1007 51 2.65

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 555.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.