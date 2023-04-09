Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

