CSFB Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 over the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

