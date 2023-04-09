CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

