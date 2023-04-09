CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

