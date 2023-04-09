CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,905.81

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,905.81 ($23.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,836.65 ($22.81). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($22.95), with a volume of 76,827 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.43) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.56) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,907.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

