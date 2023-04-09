CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

