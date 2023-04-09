CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 130,327 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

