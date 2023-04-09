CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

