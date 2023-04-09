Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 5.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 312,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 654,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
