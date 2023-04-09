Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 5.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 312,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 654,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.

