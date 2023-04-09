CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

