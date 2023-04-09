D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,802 shares of company stock worth $26,960,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

