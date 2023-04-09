D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

