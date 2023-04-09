D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

