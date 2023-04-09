D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $271,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.