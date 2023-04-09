D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 299 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,433,165. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

