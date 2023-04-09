D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 32 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $704.74 and a 200 day moving average of $658.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

