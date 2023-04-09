D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 46 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.83 and a 200-day moving average of $492.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

