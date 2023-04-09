D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

