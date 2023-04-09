DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

