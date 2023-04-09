DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

HTBI stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $30,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $821,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,038 shares of company stock worth $3,199,577 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

