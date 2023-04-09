DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

WTFC stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.