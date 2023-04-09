DA Davidson Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.3 %

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of FFWM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

