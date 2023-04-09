DA Davidson Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

