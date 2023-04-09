DA Davidson Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

