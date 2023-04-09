DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.