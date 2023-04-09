DA Davidson Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AX opened at $37.09 on Friday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $869,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

