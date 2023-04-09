DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

