Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

